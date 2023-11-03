Top track

Airospace - PLANET GALAXIA / I HOPE I NEVER SEE YOU AGAIN (feat. Kino)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Memorial: Commemorating Life and Death, with Film

Kingsland Locke
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

Event information

Space Culture Collective presents Airospace's second annual Polaroid Exhibit. Gallery will be open for viewing until December.

"You can alter anything digital, but Polaroids are tangible - they exist in and of the moment. You can't lie in a Polaroid." - A Read more

Presented by Space Culture Collective.

Lineup

SIR E.U, Airøspace

Venue

Kingsland Locke

130 Kingsland High Street, Hackney, London, E8 2lq, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

