Emma Hughes and Friends

St Pancras Old Church
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9

Event information

Over the past ten years, Emma has been lucky to meet and work with many incredible musicians. She has found incredible amounts of magic in making and sharing music with others, so she wants to celebrate some of the wonderful artists who have helped shape h...

Presented by Project Dreaming.

Lineup

India Shan, Ella Clayton, Emma Hughes

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

