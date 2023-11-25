Top track

HORSE MEAT DISCO (James Hillard) + Residents

El Sótano
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HORSE MEAT DISCO

Initially established in 2004 at The Eagle, an innocuous gay bar in London’s Vauxhall, Horse Meat Disco has evolved into a powerful force in queer and club culture as a whole, while staying local to its original home, each and every Sunda...

Organizado por El Sótano.
Lineup

Horse Meat Disco, James Hillard

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

