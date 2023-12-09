DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beauty & the Beats - 360 Grad Special Show

Waagenbau
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

360 Grad im Publikum Show

Beauty & the Beats steht wie kein anderer DJ und Produzent aus Deutschland für kompletten Abriss, Good Vibes und Banger Songs die von Mainstage Shows auf Festivals zu intimen Clubgigs alles und jeden wegscheppern. Seine unaufhalt...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.

Lineup

Beauty & The Beats

Venue

Waagenbau

Max-Brauer-Allee 204, 22769 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.