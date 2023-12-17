DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Burke and the Superstratum Orchestra Annual Winter Concert

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

John Burke and the Superstratum Orchestra live at Eddie's Attic!

Holiday favorites, mashups, and nostalgic memories. Fun for the whole family.

John Burke

Georgia-born pianist and composer John Burke exemplifies just what a piano can do. Inspired by solo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

John Burke

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.