DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
John Burke and the Superstratum Orchestra live at Eddie's Attic!
Holiday favorites, mashups, and nostalgic memories. Fun for the whole family.
John Burke
Georgia-born pianist and composer John Burke exemplifies just what a piano can do. Inspired by solo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.