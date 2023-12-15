Top track

Bad Summer

Spector

Canvas 1
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Present

Spector

plus support

This is a 14+ event. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

Spector

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

