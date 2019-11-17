DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Passe (2 dias) Vale Perdido ~ 17.11 + 18.11 ~ 8 Marvila
Sex/Fri ~ 17.11 ~ 20:00/4:00
Patrícia Brito
Nihiloxica (live)
Batucadeiras de Lisboa (live)
Kléo
Sab/Sat ~ 18.11 ~ 16:00/05:00
Ricardo Grussl & Tadas Quazar
DJ Caring
Luke Vibert
