Passe 2 dias VP: 17 + 18 Nov - 8 Marvila

Armazém 8 Marvila
17 Nov - 19 Nov
GigsLisbon
€32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Passe (2 dias) Vale Perdido ~ 17.11 + 18.11 ~ 8 Marvila

Sex/Fri ~ 17.11 ~ 20:00/4:00
Patrícia Brito
Nihiloxica (live)
Batucadeiras de Lisboa (live)
Kléo

Sab/Sat ~ 18.11 ~ 16:00/05:00
Ricardo Grussl & Tadas Quazar
DJ Caring
Luke Vibert Read more

Apresentado por Vale Perdido.

Lineup

5
Patrícia Brito, Nihiloxica, Batucadeiras das Olaias and 5 more

Venue

Armazém 8 Marvila

Rua Amorim, 8, 1950-131 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open8:00 pm
800 capacity

