DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Entre R&B, explorations électroniques futuristes et mélanges de dancehall, le groupe parisien 15 15 a créé un langage sonore distinct et singulier qui correspond au caractère unique de leurs propres rituels et mythologies.Depuis 2013, 15 15 façonne sa prop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.