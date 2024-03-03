Top track

Lime Garden

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lime Garden at Brudenell

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Lime Garden

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

