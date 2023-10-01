DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cine Underground Film Fest 2023 - Day 1

Circolo Gagarin
Sun, 1 Oct, 5:00 pm
FilmBusto Arsizio
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cine Underground è tornato: il festival di cinema internazionale più pazzo, splatter, demenziale, low budget e trash vi aspetta al Circolo Gagarin 1-6-7-8 ottobre!

I film verranno proiettati in lingua originale con sottotitoli in italiano.

🔴 Per acceder Read more

Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

