Glenn Underground, Haruka, Robert PM

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$24.72

About

Glen Underground - Glenn Underground is the founding member of the Strictly Jaz Unit. He was raised on disco classics and freeform jazz in Chicago's Southside, the place where house music was born. Glenn has produced some of the most well respected deep ho Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Glenn Underground, Haruka, Robert PM

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.