Release Party SuperMarket et Les Futuristes

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsNantes
€7.50

About

OK POGO ! 10 ans que SuperMarket fait des siennes, en solo, en duo et maintenant en quatuor avec les intergalactiques Futuristes ! 10 ans de rock n’rooool à l’adresse des gamins et de leurs adultes, 10 ans à raconter ces cracks de vieux punk au cœur d’arti Read more

ARTIS FACTA et Eizer records
Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open 2:00 pm

