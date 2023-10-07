DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance To The Underground

Sidecar
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLARA RIGBY se dedica a petar las pistas de baile desde la cabina de Sidecar cada viernes y cada sábado. Una apasionada relación con la música y unas ganas tremendas de haceros quemar zapatilla a base de temazos son los ingredientes que componen la macedon Read more

Sidecar

Lineup

Clara Rigby

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.