Top track

Pink Turns Blue - Walking on both Sides

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pink Turns Blue

Supersonic Records
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pink Turns Blue - Walking on both Sides
Got a code?

About

Pink Turns Blue en concert au Supersonic Records !

POUR LES FANS DE : Motorama, Sad Lovers & Giants, Human Tetris, Soviet Soviet, Lebanon Hanover, Interpol

Aujourd'hui, Pink Turns Blue est un trio composé de Mic Jogwer (chant, guitare), Luca Sammuri (bas Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Pink Turns Blue

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.