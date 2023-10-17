DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

"Living My Breast Life" Show and Fundraiser

Songbyrd
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rachel Burns, local DMV singer/songwriter and breast cancer survivor/advocate is hosting a concert, Living My Breast Life, celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors and Patients singing live on stage with her local DMV based, “Nasty Woman” band.

Twelve breast c Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.