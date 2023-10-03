DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Life-Drawing with Love Club

Doña
Tue, 3 Oct, 6:30 pm
WorkshopLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Life-Drawing with Love Club at Dona!

Welcome to our second round of life-drawing in the velvet heaven that is Dona...

We had so much fun the first time round that we want to do it all over again!

Doors open from 6.30pm with the session starting from 7 o Read more

Presented by Love Club.
Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

