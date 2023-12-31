Top track

Going Down

Release : New Years Eve Mini-Festival

Studio 338
Sun, 31 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£56.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Release : NYE Mini-Festival - All Day + All Night, 4pm - 9am

One of the most highly-anticipated lineup's of the year and as promised - it's a big one.

On Sunday 31st December we bring together some of the most influential and musical visionaries in elect...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Studio 338.

Lineup

9
The Ghost, Dr Banana, Dense & Pika and 9 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open4:00 pm

