Release : New Year Eve

Studio 338
Sun, 31 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£56.10
Release: New Years Special - All Day + All Night 4pm - 9am

Being such a huge date in the calendar we are announcing this early as we know a lot of you travel in from other parts of the world.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Studio 338.

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open4:00 pm

