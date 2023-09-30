DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voodoos And Taboos - Mic Mac - Dasson - Tom Bini

La Fabbrica
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's time to dance together again, can't wait for the next one.

See you on the dancefloor on September 30th with Voodoos and Taboos , Mic Mac, Dasson & Tom Bini.

30.09 - La Fabbrica, Andria

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Associazione Culturale La Fabbrica.

Lineup

Voodoos and Taboos, Mic Mac, Tom Bini

Venue

La Fabbrica

Contrada Muridano, 76123 Andria BT, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

