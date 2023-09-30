DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's time to dance together again, can't wait for the next one.
See you on the dancefloor on September 30th with Voodoos and Taboos , Mic Mac, Dasson & Tom Bini.
30.09 - La Fabbrica, Andria
Questo è un evento 18+
