MOOD SWINGS ALL-DAYER: Model Man, Saiming + more

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 7 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsManchester
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NOW WAVE PRESENTS MOOD SWINGS ALL-DAYER. FEATURING:

Model Man

Saiming

Natalie Red

Canty

Nxdia

Floral Image

Slate

Joshua Epithet

Listen/follow: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0xwcfvP79bSCvPcQU9Gjbj

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

