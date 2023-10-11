DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiesta x Fiesta

Siroco
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Empieza la nueva temporada de fiesta x fiesta con un primer evento de altas revoluciones. Por primera vez en Madrid directa para poner la pista de vuelta y media, Dj Fart in the Club. Selección ecléctica e implacable, montaña rusa de sensaciones y diversió Read more

Organizado por Siroco Club y Fiesta x Fiesta

Lineup

DJ Fart In The Club, Baldman

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.