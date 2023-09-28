DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chicano Disco

The Goldfish
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chicano Disco @ The Goldfish

A fundraising disco dance party benefiting production funds for Disco de la Raza: A Chicano Story, Paloma Esparza Rabinov's debut feature documentary exploring the queer subculture within the Mexican American community in 1970 Read more

Presented by The Goldfish

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

