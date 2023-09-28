DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chicano Disco @ The Goldfish
A fundraising disco dance party benefiting production funds for Disco de la Raza: A Chicano Story, Paloma Esparza Rabinov's debut feature documentary exploring the queer subculture within the Mexican American community in 1970
