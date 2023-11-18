DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monumental Kids - Especial efecto 2000

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 18 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡ÚLTIMO MONUMENTAL KIDS DEL AÑO!

El 18 de noviembre celebramos el fin de esta temporada de Monumental Kids con el especial “Efecto 2000”. Reviviremos la nostalgia del inicio de milenio y disfrutaremos de las actuaciones de Siamiss djs y su espectáculo “We...

Presentado por Monumental Club

Lineup

Siamiss Djs, Celia Crew

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

