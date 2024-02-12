Top track

Example - All Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Example

O2 Academy Bristol
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£31.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Example - All Night
Got a code?

About

Kilimanjaro presents

EXAMPLE

+ support

This is a 14+ event (No under 8s. Under 14 to be accompanied at all times by an adult over 18 at all times)

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Example

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.