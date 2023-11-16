DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals with Steve Young

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS

Diesel Dazzle...Got to Investigate Silicones...The Bathrooms Are Coming...? Welcome to the bonkers alternate universe of industrial musical theater, presented by Late Night with David Letterman a*...

Presented by PhilaMOCA
Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

