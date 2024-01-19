Top track

Station 5

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

More Life

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Station 5
Got a code?

About

Come enjoy a Friday Night of music, drinks, and dancing at Cafe Erzulie! Sounds by DJ Spinelli, Luna Rosa & Young Wavy Fox.

Before midnight, $10 at the door with RSVP. $20 after.

PLEASE NOTE

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.
This is an 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Spinelli, DJ Luna Rósa, Young Wavy Fox

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.