Top track

fall - A. G. Cook Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Shameless #1

La Flèche d'Or
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

fall - A. G. Cook Remix
Got a code?

About

21.10.23 - 20H

LA SHAMELESS #1

NO PAIN NO SHAME !

La Flèche d'Or vous propose sa nouvelle soirée LA SHAMELESS #1, avec une programmation éclectique, 100% no shame !

Nous accueillerons :

▬ OKLOU

Oklou, de son vrai nom Marylou Mayniel, est une musicien Read more

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Lineup

Sarah Maison, oklou, Zeid Hamdan

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.