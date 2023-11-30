Top track

Marta Del Grandi - Marble Season

Marta Del Grandi in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giovedì 30 Novembre al Biko di Milano Marta Del Grandi presenta il nuovo disco "Selva", il suo lavoro più intricato e scintillante, una raffinata suite devozionale di pop astuto che scorre senza sforzo, unendo complessità emotiva, arrangiamenti organici di Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

