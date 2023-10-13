DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hunbelievable

The Victoria
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We've got that Friday feeling, babes. So come and live, laugh, love with us in the back room of The Victoria with our shameless selection of smash hits from the likes of...

ABBA • Ace of Base • All Saints • Anastacia • Ariana Grande • Avril Lavigne

Presented by Is This It? & The Victoria Dalston.

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open11:00 pm

