GDS : New Trap

DOCK B
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13

About

1er épisode : Beendo z x GoodDirtySound

La GDS invite Beendo Z le vendredi 20 Octobre 7jours après la sortie de son 1er album au Dock B📍(Métro 5 ) pour une soirée Rap/Trap shit only avec un casting de Dj à la hauteur de l’événement !!

Venez Nombreux !

Présenté par GDS et DOCK B.

Lineup

Beendo Z, OG Drico, Kozy856

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France

Doors open7:00 pm

