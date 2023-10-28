Top track

Monsta Boy - Sorry! (I Didn't Know) - Original Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Day of the Dead Halloween

TOCA Social
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBarking
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monsta Boy - Sorry! (I Didn't Know) - Original Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Get ready for a spooktacular extravaganza like no other! 🎃👻

🌟 Join us for a hauntingly good time at Toca Social as we bring the spirits of the past to life and celebrate Halloween in true Day of the Dead style! 🌟

🕺🎉 Dance the night away on our TWO Read more

Presented by UKG Bingo.

Venue

TOCA Social

SE10 0DX London
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.