DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for a spooktacular extravaganza like no other! 🎃👻
🌟 Join us for a hauntingly good time at Toca Social as we bring the spirits of the past to life and celebrate Halloween in true Day of the Dead style! 🌟
🕺🎉 Dance the night away on our TWO
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.