GULLEY/Fullbodydurag/Blackmoonchild/Good Evening

Marble Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're bringing Gulley, Fullbodydurag, Blackmoonchild, and DJ Good Evening to Marble Bar on Friday, October 6th for an epic night of Detroit dance music!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Venue

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St, Detroit, MI 48208, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

