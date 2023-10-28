DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Time Travel Party ii

Next Door Records
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE TIME TRAVEL PARTY ii

This halloween, come through the wormhole where we are getting all kinds of a freak on. Join us for an evening of teleporting time travel as all the clocks are reset to daylight savings. Defy physics and don your best halloween ga Read more

Presented by Next Door Records

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

