MusicFest - Friday Day Pass

Cole's Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Melvin Knight 7:00-7:35PM

MOTHER FORTUNE 7:55-8:30PM

T.Z. DUHH 8:50-9:20PM

Randy Sax 9:45-10:20P

MAIRY 10:40-11:15P

Illvillevanguard 11:25PM-12:00AM

VIC LLOYD DJ SET 12:15AM-1:30AM

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MusicFest Chicago.

Venue

Cole's Bar

2338 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

