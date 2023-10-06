DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melvin Knight 7:00-7:35PM
MOTHER FORTUNE 7:55-8:30PM
T.Z. DUHH 8:50-9:20PM
Randy Sax 9:45-10:20P
MAIRY 10:40-11:15P
Illvillevanguard 11:25PM-12:00AM
VIC LLOYD DJ SET 12:15AM-1:30AM
This is a 21+ event
