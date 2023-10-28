DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hip-Hop vs RnB
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
9pm-2am Saturday 28th October 2023 Juju’s Bar & Stage, Ely’s Yard London E1 6QR
FANCY DRESS ENCOURAGED
£50 & Free Bottle of Prosecco for Best Dressed!
FIRST Release £5 || Second Release £8 || £10 On Door
Group Booking
