DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hip-Hop vs RnB Halloween Special

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hip-Hop vs RnB

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

9pm-2am Saturday 28th October 2023 Juju’s Bar & Stage, Ely’s Yard London E1 6QR

FANCY DRESS ENCOURAGED

£50 & Free Bottle of Prosecco for Best Dressed!

FIRST Release £5 || Second Release £8 || £10 On Door

Group Booking Read more

Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Semtex, DJ Pavlos, The Shejay

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.