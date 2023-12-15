DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Friday Residency -> The Secret DJ + Q and A

Sheaf St.
Fri, 15 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
THE FRIDAY RESIDENCY - The Secret DJ

🎶 Friday, 15/12: The Secret DJ Presents: Four Decades Behind the Decks Q&A 🎶

Join us for a wonderful evening curated by The Secret DJ. Alongside a rich tapestry of musical genres drawn from a career spanning 40 year Read more

Lineup

Venue

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

