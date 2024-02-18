Top track

Viv & Riley

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Viv & Riley live at Eddie's Attic!

Viv & Riley's sound is old-soul roots music to its core, elegantly combining a traditional backbone with the fresh iconic melodies of future-leaning indie-folk, and the tightly wound vocal harmonies of the old-time and c...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Viv & Riley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

