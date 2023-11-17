Top track

Moon, I Already Know

Mount Eerie

Eulogy
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$37.47

About

Eulogy Presents: Mount Eerie

with Daughter of Swords

Friday, November 17th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7PM

Mount Eerie

Phil Elverum is an artist and human being from the Pacific Northwest town of Anacortes. His recordings, rele Read more

Presented by Eulogy.
Lineup

Mount Eerie, Daughter of Swords

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

