Top track

Snapped Ankles - Rhythm Is Our Business - Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Outer Town Festival 2024

Various Venues Bristol
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsBristol
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Snapped Ankles - Rhythm Is Our Business - Edit
Got a code?

About

Bristol's Multi-Venue Extravaganza Returns! This year on a Saturday, and with a huge new festival hub and main stage at Old Market's Trinity Centre.

Performing Acts:

Snapped Ankles

Deadletter

The Menstrual Cramps

Cowboyy

Getdown Services

Alien Chick Read more

Presented by Outer Town.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

11
Snapped Ankles, DEADLETTER, The Menstrual Cramps and 11 more

Venue

Various Venues Bristol

Bristol, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.