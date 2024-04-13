DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bristol's Multi-Venue Extravaganza Returns! This year on a Saturday, and with a huge new festival hub and main stage at Old Market's Trinity Centre.
Performing Acts:
Snapped Ankles
Deadletter
The Menstrual Cramps
Cowboyy
Getdown Services
Alien Chick
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.