Macbeth da terrorem tuum super bestiam

Angelo Mai
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
L’io onirico della “coppia mostruosa” (Macbeth e Lady Macbeth) è inseguito dai propri bassifondi, figure minacciose, scurrili ed oscene, una banda carnevalesca diventa l’esercito del male della loro coscienza.

Dynamis

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

