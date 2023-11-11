Top track

When Will I See You Again - Amtrac Remix

Amtrac

Marble Bar
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Amtrac returns to Detroit at The Marble Bar on Saturday, November 11th!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Amtrac

Venue

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St, Detroit, MI 48208, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

