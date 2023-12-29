DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malandrómeda

Café Torgal
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Volve o Jevi o Torgal.

O presidente, o alcalde que sempre tería que ter unha vila.

Como decía Nuno:

Se todo fose igual que o que teño eu pensado, nos billetes de cen saería o Hevi de lado.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Todomedre.

Malandrómeda

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

