Top track

Luka - Until Then

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Lock In

Social Convention
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luka - Until Then
Got a code?

About

Lineup:

Luka

Bird House

+To be announced!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Luka, bird house

Venue

Social Convention

2 Caxton Street North, Newham, London, E16 1XJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.