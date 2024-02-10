DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jackopierce

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
Selling fast
From $50.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jackopierce 35th Anniversary Show live at Eddie's Attic!

All seated all request show.

A river runs through this swath of ranch land, snaking in serpentine contours throughwillows and winters, destined for the nearby fertile plain to the south. Just befor

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Jackopierce

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

