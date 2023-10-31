DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎃 𝗟'𝗘́𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝘽𝙀𝘽𝙊𝙋 𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞 @ 𝗜𝗕𝗢𝗔𝗧 🎃
📆 𝟯𝟭/𝟭𝟬/𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 : 𝟬𝟬𝗵 - 𝟬𝟲𝗵 + si affinités...
😱 𝟯 𝗘́𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗦 𝟯 𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦 / 𝟭𝟲 𝗗𝗝𝘀 : RÉSIDENTS BEBOP & @iboatbordeaux
😈 SCÈNE 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗟𝗔 �
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.