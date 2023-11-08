DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evil Sword / Nesting Doll / Xor / Yoni Bologni

Static Age Records
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

EVIL SWORD (PHILLY)

Alt Goblin Horror Metal No Wave.

NESTING DOLL

Singer/Songwriter project from Lena of Secret Shame.

XOR

XOR is a multi-genre electronic artist from Appalachia.

YONI BOLOGNI

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Evil Sword, XOR, Nesting Doll

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

