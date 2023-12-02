DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sandré + Tigre Balsámico + Da

Sala Upload
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ponyclean Fest celebra un año de la salida de 'Gestiones Fáciles' y tocarán Sandré, Tigre Balsámico y Da.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por SANDRÉ

Sandré

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

