Ferrailleur Frei Night

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€16
About

FERRAILLEUR FREI NIGHT

Fans de Rammstein, préparez vous pour notre première "FERRAILLEUR FREI NIGHT", idéale pour bien commencer la nouvelle année et mettre le feu au hangar à bananes. Nous vous proposons une soirée tribute au groupe emblématique RAMMSTEI Read more

Présenté par TRACASS.

Lineup

Sonnenschein

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

