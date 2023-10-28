Top track

Mute Duo - A Timbre Profile

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mute Duo / Wind Cults / Sleep Phoenix

Static Age Records
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mute Duo - A Timbre Profile
Got a code?

About

MUTE DUO (Chicago, IL)

Cathartic, invigorating, tight, open, assiduous, unpretentious: these are emblematic of Mute Duo’s music, which features Sam Wagster on pedal steel and Skyler Rowe on percussion. Migrant Flocks, their second LP with American Dreams, Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

2
Mute Duo, Thom Nguyen, Brett Naucke and 2 more

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.