DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Klang X Hacienda
𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴.
𝐊𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐀
𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒔
SUNDAY 15/10: 𝐔𝐒𝐀
h. 19:30 (Cinema Room - 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬)
𝘚𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨: ‘Machine Gun or Typewriter’ by Travis Wilkerson, 2015
by Luciano La Camera.
h. 22:00 (So
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.